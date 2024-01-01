Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 2,635,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.9 days.
Saputo Trading Up 0.8 %
SAPIF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Saputo has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.03.
Saputo Company Profile
