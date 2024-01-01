Scout24 (ETR:G24) Shares Up 1%

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €64.24 ($70.59) and last traded at €64.16 ($70.51). 78,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.52 ($69.80).

Scout24 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Scout24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.