Secret (SIE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,868.84

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $4,868.84 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00137182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00041582 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00025068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002213 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00345707 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,314.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

