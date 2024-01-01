Short Interest in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Decreases By 13.4%

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Aegon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 231,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 85,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AEG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.76. 546,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Aegon has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

