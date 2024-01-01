Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Decreases By 13.0%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ALK traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,678. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,225,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 491,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,323,000 after purchasing an additional 91,940 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.