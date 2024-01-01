Short Interest in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Declines By 31.1%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AMMO Trading Down 1.2 %

AMMO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.40. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

