Short Interest in BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Drops By 25.0%

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BurgerFi International stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,943 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BurgerFi International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,054. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. BurgerFi International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

About BurgerFi International

