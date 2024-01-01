Short Interest in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Declines By 17.7%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Charge Enterprises Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. 2,011,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,370. Charge Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The business had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $9,039,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $4,684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charge Enterprises by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,072,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRGE

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.