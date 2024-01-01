Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Declines By 19.0%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,775,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 841,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,404,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 28,600 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $627,988.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Price Performance

COMM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 3,309,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,559. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.17.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Stories

