Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Rises By 37.3%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CNTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 55,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,303. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

