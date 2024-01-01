Short Interest in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Expands By 25.0%

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSLM Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 567,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 104,385 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,028,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 799,893 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 365,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

CSLM Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

CSLM Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. CSLM Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

