Short Interest in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declines By 13.7%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
