Short Interest in De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Declines By 13.8%

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,029,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 12,800,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 358.1 days.

De Grey Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DGMLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,535. De Grey Mining has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of De Grey Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

