Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Increases By 42.0%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

In other DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $134,317.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,550,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,182,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 332,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,519 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSM. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 148,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 437,593 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 64,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

KSM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.