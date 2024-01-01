Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rises By 39.2%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 213,030 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 554,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 213,030 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cathy Behnen purchased 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at $183,034.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 361,540 shares of company stock valued at $182,888. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FTC Solar by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FTC Solar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. 942,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,090. The company has a market cap of $86.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

