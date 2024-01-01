Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Increases By 40.0%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

