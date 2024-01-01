Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Drops By 13.5%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

HLBZF stock remained flat at $79.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. Heidelberg Materials has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

