Short Interest in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Decreases By 25.0%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Inotiv

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $149,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at $348,694.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 121.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 406,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 223,148 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Inotiv from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Inotiv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 124,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

