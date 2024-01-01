Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Increases By 48.4%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,872. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

