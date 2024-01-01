Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Decreases By 29.0%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Lilium Stock Down 9.6 %

LILMW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. 13,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) by 207.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,227 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lilium were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

