Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 28.6%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.13. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $74.99.
About Mitsui Fudosan
