Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 28.6%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.13. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

