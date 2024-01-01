Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Drops By 29.9%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

NSANY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 68,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.06. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.77 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.