Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Increases By 51.2%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the November 30th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.
Prada Stock Performance
Shares of Prada stock remained flat at $5.47 during trading on Monday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858. Prada has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.
Prada Company Profile
