Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Increases By 51.2%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the November 30th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Shares of Prada stock remained flat at $5.47 during trading on Monday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858. Prada has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

