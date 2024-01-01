Short Interest in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expands By 30.6%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 908,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,050. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.70. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.