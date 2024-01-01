Short Interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Expands By 30.9%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 555,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 309,529 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 937,540 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 962,453 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM remained flat at $1.60 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,678. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.