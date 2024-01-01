Short Interest in Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Increases By 32.9%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.5 days.
Renishaw Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF remained flat at $39.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $47.18.
About Renishaw
