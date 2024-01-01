Short Interest in Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Increases By 32.9%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.5 days.

Renishaw Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF remained flat at $39.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

