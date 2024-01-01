Short Interest in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Decreases By 28.2%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 134,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,749. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.74. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,459.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $330,459.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $639,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,998,212.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,909 in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth about $8,419,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

