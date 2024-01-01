Short Interest in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Decreases By 32.4%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 291,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shengfeng Development Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFWL traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,792. Shengfeng Development has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

