Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Grows By 24.7%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,300 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 668,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.
NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.48%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
