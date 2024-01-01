Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Grows By 29.5%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 91,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,710 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,470 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The RMR Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $28.23. 64,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

