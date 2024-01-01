SingularityNET Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $338.19 million and approximately $22.93 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,049.15 or 1.00252581 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011424 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010193 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00208964 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00019343 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.35214 with 1,249,851,018.6960194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31537801 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $23,998,226.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.