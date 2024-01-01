SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,242,800 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 3,001,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,651.8 days.

Shares of SoftBank stock remained flat at $12.20 on Monday. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

