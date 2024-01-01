SOMESING (SSX) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.29 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $65.29 million and $2.02 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,091,937,262 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

