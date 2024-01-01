Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €61.70 ($67.80) and last traded at €61.70 ($67.80). Approximately 6,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.50 ($68.68).

Stabilus Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.39.

Stabilus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.