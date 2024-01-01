Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.16 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $156.16 million and $14.16 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,337.37 or 0.05353917 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00094201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00025386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,879,287 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

