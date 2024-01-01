Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 11,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,547. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

