Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 11,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,547. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
