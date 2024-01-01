Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Down 30.6% in December

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIV. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Telefônica Brasil

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. 348,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.