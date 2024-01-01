The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Planting Hope Price Performance

Shares of MYLKF traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.20. Planting Hope has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.00.

Planting Hope Company Profile

The Planting Hope Company Inc, a plant-based food and beverage company, focuses on producing nutritious and planet-friendly products in the United States and Canada. It develops, launches, and scales nutritious consumer packaged foods and beverages. The Planting Hope brand portfolio includes Hope and Sesame sesamemilk, Barista Blend sesamemilk, Sesamilk creamers, RightRice Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia Veggie Snacks.

