The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Planting Hope Price Performance
Shares of MYLKF traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.20. Planting Hope has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.00.
Planting Hope Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Planting Hope
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Planting Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planting Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.