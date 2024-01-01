Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0496 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $317.55 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,401,023,054 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

