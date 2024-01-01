TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 637,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,365,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 61,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

TransCode Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 849,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.40. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

