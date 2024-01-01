Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $77.95 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,879.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.76 or 0.00597304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00231871 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022802 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002037 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,138,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 355,138,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20768328 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,535,593.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

