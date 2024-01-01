Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $4.57 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.57 billion and $101.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.65 or 0.00016876 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.22006024 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 902 active market(s) with $108,495,925.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

