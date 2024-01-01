Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.07 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $61.07 million and $1.14 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 78.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00092725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00024927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,540,762,411 coins and its circulating supply is 2,540,762,413 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

