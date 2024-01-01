Verge Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Verge has a total market cap of $67.47 million and $9.87 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,657.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00169701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00608711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00386975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00234027 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

