Verge Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Verge has a total market cap of $67.47 million and $9.87 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,657.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00169701 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00608711 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009085 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00051226 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00386975 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00234027 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
