VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $1.17

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $88.13 million and $12,677.78 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,128,114 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,123,227.0790991. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.4138263 USD and is up 19.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,737.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

