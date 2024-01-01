WEMIX Price Hits $2.93 on Top Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. WEMIX has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $35.26 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Hxro (HXRO) traded 9,894,670,428.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386,565,655.27 or 8,534.44812686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 949,407,192 coins and its circulating supply is 351,459,354 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 949,338,180.3673103 with 351,390,603.7059357 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.46272846 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $23,634,567.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.