XIDO FINANCE 1-Day Volume Reaches $456.33 (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $456.33 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00003696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Hxro (HXRO) traded 9,894,670,428.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386,565,655.27 or 8,534.44812686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

