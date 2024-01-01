XYO One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. XYO has a market capitalization of $86.77 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00021045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,990.97 or 1.00012377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011438 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010263 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00208447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00641521 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,148,218.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

