Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $27.71 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $27.71 or 0.00063461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $452.38 million and $74.10 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00048675 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021037 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000694 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000198 BTC.
About Zcash
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
