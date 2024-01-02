77,621 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 119.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 40.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,380 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 23.8% in the third quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 2,608,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,121. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

